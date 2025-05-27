Gm! This week we're joined by Kyle Samani & Chris Heaney to discuss the state of Solana DeFi today. Enjoy! -- Follow Kyle: https://x.com/KyleSamani Follow Chris: https://x.com/crispheaney Follow Jack: https://x.com/whosknave Follow Lightspeed: https://twitter.com/Lightspeedpodhq Subscribe to the Lightspeed Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/lightspeed -- Grab your tickets to Permissionless IV. Use code LIGHTSPEED10 for 10% off: https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv -- Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/ -- Zenrock is a permissionless, decentralized custody network backed by 1RoundTable Partners, 10T, Maven11, and Spartan. Live on Jupiter, $ROCK is the native token for transactions within the Zenrock ecosystem and secures Zenrock’s decentralized custody network. The first application launching on Zenrock is zenBTC – yield-bearing Bitcoin on Solana. zenBTC will be live in April 2025. Visit zenbtc.io to learn about earning yield with Bitcoin on Solana. -- (00:00) Introduction

(02:36) The State Of Solana DeFi

(05:38) Market Making Onchain

(10:10) Zenrock Ad

(10:59) Solana Network Upgrades

(17:56) The Axiom Success Story

(21:30) Competing As A Perps DEX

(23:26) The Future Of Tokenization

(29:42) Zenrock Ad

(30:31) Bitcoin

(34:30) Solana: The L1 vs Apps

(39:51) Why Does DeFi Matter? -- Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation. Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mert, Jack, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.







