Gm! This week we're joined by David Rhodus to discuss the future of Pipe Network. We deep dive into what is a CDN, DePIN's major unlock, how to scale a DePIN network, competing with the big infrastructure providers & more.

(00:00) Introduction

(01:48) What Is A CDN?

(08:41) How Does Pipe Network Work?

(16:28) How To Reduce Latency

(18:37) How To Scale A DePIN Network

(22:14) Tokenomics As A DePIN Network

(25:56) How To Build A Successful CDN Network

(32:02) Building On Solana

(38:57) The Opportunity For Disruption In CDNs

(45:39) The Future Of Pipe Network

(47:12) AI

(50:41) Advice For Founders

Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mert, Jack, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.