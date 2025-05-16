Gm! This week we're joined by Ryan Connor to discuss the launch of the Believe app. We deep dive into is Believe a new model for VC, the memeification of capital markets, finding product market fit, Pump's sniping problem & more. Enjoy!

(00:00) Introduction

(00:47) Solana’s Latest Launchpad

(04:25) A New Model For Venture Capital?

(15:25) The Memeification Of Capital Markets

(17:38) Does The Zora Model Make Sense?

(20:33) Regulatory Arbitrage

(30:46) Does Believe Have PMF?

(33:01) Pump.fun’s Sniping Problem

(37:47) Final Thoughts

