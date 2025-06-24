Gm! This week we're joined by Max Resnick to discuss Solana's path towards achieving a decentralized Nasdaq. We deep dive into what is Anza, Alpenglow, how to disrupt TradFi, SOL inflation, steps to improve Solana & more. Enjoy!

--

Follow Max: https://x.com/MaxResnick1

Follow Jack: https://x.com/whosknave

Follow Lightspeed: https://twitter.com/Lightspeedpodhq

Subscribe to the Lightspeed Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/lightspeed





Join the Lightspeed Telegram: https://t.me/+QUl_ZOj2nMJlZTExAre you bullish or bearish on these tokens over a 12 month time horizon? - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSemxnAfdIvNRM6nLtyKTH01GlZKobvVUFHgs5FeFv9YIQmOpw/viewform

--

Katana is a DeFi-first chain built for deep liquidity and high yield. No empty emissions, just real yield and sequencer fees routed back to DeFi users.





Pre-deposit now: Earn high APRs with Turtle Club [ https://app.turtle.club/campaigns/katana] or spin the wheel with Katana Krates [ https://app.katana.network/krates]

--

Zenrock is a permissionless, decentralized custody network backed by 1RoundTable Partners, 10T, Maven11, and Spartan. Live on Jupiter, $ROCK is the native token for transactions within the Zenrock ecosystem and secures Zenrock’s decentralized custody network.





The first application launching on Zenrock is zenBTC – yield-bearing Bitcoin on Solana. zenBTC will be live in April 2025. Visit zenbtc.io to learn about earning yield with Bitcoin on Solana.

--

Grab your tickets to Permissionless IV. Use code LIGHTSPEED10 for 10% off: https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:29 ) What Is Anza?

( 05:43 ) Will Alpenglow Launch This Year?

( 07:25 ) Solana: 2020 vs Today

( 10:30 ) Katana Ad

( 11:22 ) Zenrock Ad

( 12:12 ) Solana’s Path To Decentralized Nasdaq

( 20:04 ) Multiple Concurrent Leaders

( 22:08 ) Are CLOBs The Best Design?

( 30:36 ) How To Disrupt TradFi?

( 32:36 ) How To Improve Market Structure On Solana

( 39:14 ) Katana Ad

( 40:08 ) Zenrock Ad

( 40:57 ) MEV On Solana

( 59:11 ) SOL Inflation

( 01:08:21 ) How To Improve Solana

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation. Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mert, Jack, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.