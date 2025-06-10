He Bought Bitcoin at $80 — Why He's Buying at $100,000 | Isaac Miller

In this episode, Bitcoin OG Isaac Miller recounts his journey from HODLing coins in 2013 to becoming a cultural icon through viral videos and meme coins. He reflects on the shifting ethos of Bitcoin—from its cypherpunk roots to political adoption and corporate backing—while warning that many early believers have lost touch with the tech’s evolution. Miller also defends his engagement with meme coins and argues that Bitcoin remains a foundational freedom technology. Enjoy!

—

—

—

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:41 ) Bitcoin OG: Isaac Miller

( 04:41 ) Bitcoin Then vs Now

( 11:38 ) Ledger Ad

( 12:23 ) Bitcoin Spending Regrets?

( 13:38 ) Bitcoin Mining

( 15:04 ) Libertarianism & BTC Economics

( 18:04 ) Bitcoin & Politics

( 20:09 ) Has Bitcoin Sold Out?

( 23:25 ) Bitcon’s Changing of the Guard

( 26:53 ) Bitcoin vs Other Crypto Assets

( 32:41 ) Ledger Ad

( 33:27 ) Isaac Meme

( 37:29 ) Coinbase Partnership

( 40:03 ) Meme Coins Are for Fun

( 44:53 ) Bitcoin vs New Technologies

( 50:44 ) Stablecoins & Tether

( 54:11 ) Freedom & Bitcoin

( 58:06 ) Are We Still Early?

( 01:02:16 ) Isaac’s Biggest Contribution

—

