In this episode, Rizzo & Nolan Bauerle dive into the race between MicroStrategy and BlackRock to become the largest holders of Bitcoin. They compare Michael Saylor’s singular, leveraged BTC accumulation strategy with Larry Fink’s sprawling ETF-driven approach at BlackRock. They explore how each firm’s structure, incentives, and regulatory realities impact their ability to scale Bitcoin ownership—and debate whether MicroStrategy could evolve into a Bitcoin-native version of BlackRock, or if BlackRock could out-stack Saylor’s empire. Enjoy!

—

—

—

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:54) Strategy vs BlackRock

(06:56) Key Differences

(13:22) Saylor’s History

(16:47) Regulatory Advantage

(21:38) Can BlackRock Become Strategy?

(31:00) Can BlackRock Become Strategy?

(32:20) BlackRock & Global Markets

(36:28) Who Can Fully Embrace BTC?

(43:06) First to 1M BTC

—

