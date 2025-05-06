In this episode, Guy Malone and Adam Simecka join the show to discuss Roswell, New Mexico starting a strategic Bitcoin reserve, Bitcoin’s role in local governance, and how Roswell is approaching its Bitcoin custody. We also delve into building the new Fort Knox, Adam’s history in Bitcoin, and more. Enjoy!





Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(02:14) Roswell Embraces Bitcoin Reserve

(08:42) Legal and Practical Challenges

(10:33) Ads (Core, Ledger)

(11:57) Legal and Practical Challenges

(14:50) Inspiration for Bitcoin Donation

(18:17) Building off of Roswell’s Bitcoin Reserve

(20:09) Understanding Permissionless Donations

(21:56) Ads (Core, Ledger)

(23:22) Bitcoin's Role in Local Governance

(25:43) Strategic Bitcoin Reserves and Property Taxes

(30:19) Future of Bitcoin in Government

(32:15) Adam’s Intro to Bitcoin

(34:12) Roswell’s Bitcoin Custody & Security

(38:06) The New Fort Knox

