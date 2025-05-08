In this episode, Janusz joins the show to discuss the growing tension in the Bitcoin community over layer two (L2) scaling, especially around rollups like Citrea. We also unpack a proposed change to the OP_RETURN limit, the ideological split between Bitcoin core devs and cultural purists (aka "filters"), and the implications for Bitcoin’s long-term scalability and security models. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:45) Bitcoin Debate: L2s, Citrea & Rollups

(23:22) The Case for Citrea

(29:32) Growing the Bitcoin Economy

(33:51) Bitcoin Fees & Security

(43:56) Babylon, Staking & Economic Security

(01:00:02) Spark Network and State Chains

(01:03:33) Comparing Spark and Lightning Networks

(01:09:03) Future Prospects and Industry Trends

