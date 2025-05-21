In this episode, Ryan Selkis joins the show for his self-proclaimed 'last crypto interview' to discuss his whistleblowing about Mt. Gox’s insolvency, his role in securing Trump's support, and the controversy around him bringing the culture wars to crypto. We also delve into the FTX collapse, crypto vs. Bitcoin, and more.

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(02:34) Early Days in Bitcoin and Crypto

(03:46) The Mt. Gox Whistleblowing Incident

(04:43) Ads (Core, Ledger)

(06:12) Digital Currency Group & Messari

(07:48) Political Climate and Crypto Regulation

(14:39) FTX Collapse and Policy Response

(18:57) Ads (Core, Ledger)

(20:35) Trump's Mar-a-Lago Event & Crypto’s Political Divide

(25:11) Culture Wars and Political Tactics

(44:37) Support for Trump in the Crypto Industry

(46:14) Ethics and Scams in Crypto

(48:03) Bitcoin vs. Crypto

(57:29) The Core Problems in Crypto

(01:12:22) AI, Truth & Justice

(01:18:42) Ryan’s Crypto Legacy





Disclaimer: Nothing discussed on Supply Shock should be considered investment advice. Please do your own research and speak to a financial advisor before putting your money into these crazy markets.