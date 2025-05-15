Bitcoin’s Last Stand: The OP_RETURN Invasion | Chris Guida

In this episode, Chris Guida unpacks the OP_RETURN debate, argues that Bitcoin must protect its cultural values to survive, and warns that without strong norms, Bitcoin risks becoming Ethereum 2.0. He challenges the idea that Bitcoin is truly permissionless, critiques miner incentives, and defends filtering policies as vital to preserving decentralization.





Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:44) Debate Overview and Context

(02:34) The OP_RETURN Debate

(05:34) Ethereum Rollup and Fraud Proofs

(11:20) Bitcoin's Permissionless Nature

(14:10) Core Ad

(14:55) Bitcoin's Permissionless Nature

(21:28) Miners and Network Consensus

(35:11) Core Ad

(35:59) Economic Incentives and Bitcoin's Future

(42:18) The Role of Decentralization in Bitcoin's Value

(44:04) Bitcoin's Value System vs. Ethereum's Downfall

(45:28) The Impact of Scammers on Bitcoin and Ethereum

(50:14) The Importance of Self-Custody and Integrity in Bitcoin

(55:57) The Debate on Bitcoin's Filters and Transaction Validity

(01:03:30) The Future of Bitcoin and Crypto Innovations

(01:16:56) Debunking Misconceptions About Spam Control

(01:18:10) Moral Arguments and Their Impact on Bitcoin

(01:20:08) The Role of Node Runners in Spam Filtering

(01:22:41) Debate on Bitcoin Core's Policy and Developer Responsibility

(01:24:01) The Future of Bitcoin and Node Implementations

(01:29:49) Comparing Bitcoin Core and Knots

(01:40:41) The Arms Race in Spam Filtering

(01:45:21) Final Thoughts and Reflections

Disclaimer: Nothing discussed on Supply Shock should be considered investment advice. Please always do your own research & speak to a financial advisor before thinking about thinking about putting your money into these crazy markets.



