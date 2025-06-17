In this episode, Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo joins the Milk Road Show to share his thesis on the coming explosion of Bitcoin treasury companies and why they may drive the next major inflow into Bitcoin. He explains why stablecoins and NFTs were once ignored just like Bitcoin treasuries are now, why thousands of firms—not dozens—might soon hold BTC, and how this could mirror past crypto waves like CoinMarketCap and the ICO boom. The episode also touches on meme coins, regulatory bottlenecks, tokenized stocks, Bitcoin vs. crypto culture, and more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:32 ) How Bitcoin’s Narrative Quietly Shifted

( 11:36 ) What’s the Big Trend Everyone’s Missing?

( 14:09 ) Is an Altcoin Season Still Coming?

( 19:41 ) Why Japan’s Bitcoin Stocks Are Booming

( 21:48 ) Do We Need This Many Bitcoin Treasury Companies?

( 25:29 ) How Bitcoin Companies Will Evolve Next

( 27:08 ) Is This Bitcoin’s Biggest Inflow Catalyst?

( 27:50 ) Has Crypto Innovation Hit a Wall?

( 33:42 ) Are Tokenized Stocks & Stablecoins the Future?

( 38:36 ) Why Bitcoin Needs Separation from Crypto

( 41:07 ) Are More Bitcoin Winters Inevitable?

( 47:15 ) Wrap-Up

