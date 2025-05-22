In this episode, Bitcoin Developer Sergio Lerner joins the show to discuss Bitcoin’s latest development battles–from the OP_RETURN data wars to the future of programmable Bitcoin through BitVMX. He argues that filtering Bitcoin transactions restricts innovation, outlines the real-world financial use cases enabled by protocols like RSK, and explains how new Bitcoin Layer 2s can enhance scalability and security without altering Bitcoin’s base layer. We also touch on Bitcoin’s long-term viability, mining centralization, and the cultural rift with broader crypto. Enjoy!

—

Follow Sergio: https://x.com/SDLerner

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_

Join Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

Supply Shock Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/supplyshock

—

Join us at Permissionless IV June 24th - 26th. Use code SUPPLY10 for 10% OFF! https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv

—

Core is the Bitcoin Everything Chain—unlocking trustless Bitcoin Staking to power the future of Bitcoin DeFi.

Core empowers Bitcoin holders to earn secure, sustainable yield while retaining full control of their assets.

Start staking your Bitcoin and earn real yield: https://stake.coredao.org/blockworks

—

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(03:39) Debate on Data Use in Bitcoin Blockchain

(08:02) Technical Aspects of Bitcoin Transactions

(11:20) Core Ad

(12:12) Layer Two Solutions and BitVMX

(21:59) Core Development and Alternate Implementations

(30:28) Mining Centralization Concerns

(32:37) Core Ad

(33:32) Historical Bitcoin Debates

(34:15) Understanding OP_RETURN

(37:46) Cultural Divide in Crypto

(40:48) Financial Inclusion and Bitcoin

(47:33) Future of Bitcoin and Layer 2 Solutions

(56:51) Bitcoin's Long-Term Viability

(01:00:56) Final Thoughts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



