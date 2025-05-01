In this episode, Rob Hamilton of Anchorwatch joins the show to discuss his company serving Bitcoin insurance to individuals and businesses, the corporate adoption narrative dominating this cycle, and the insurance and custody challenges for corporations holding Bitcoin. We also delve into shifting culture and values in crypto, whether the financialization of Bitcoin is a good thing, mapping the Bitcoin cycle top, and more. Enjoy!





—

Follow Rob: https://x.com/Rob1Ham

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_

Join Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

Supply Shock Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/supplyshock





—

Join us at Permissionless IV June 24th - 26th. Use code SUPPLY10 for 10% OFF! https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv





—

Core is the Bitcoin Everything Chain—unlocking trustless Bitcoin Staking to power the future of Bitcoin DeFi.

Core empowers Bitcoin holders to earn secure, sustainable yield while retaining full control of their assets.

Start staking your Bitcoin and earn real yield: https://stake.coredao.org/blockworks





—

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:43) AnchorWatch Bitcoin Insurance

(07:57) Multi-Signature Custody

(11:46) Blockchain Insurance

(13:48) Core Ad

(14:34) Bitcoin Repayments & FASB

(19:18) Corporate Bitcoin Adoption & Insurance

(24:53) Insuring All Bitcoin

(26:25) The Corporate Adoption Narrative

(33:55) Shifting Values & Culture In Crypto

(35:22) Core Ad

(36:10) Shifting Values & Culture In Crypto

(42:42) Stablecoins

(44:43) Nation State Narrative

(46:43) Is Corporate Adoption Good?

(54:27) Bitcoin Financialization

(58:48) Bitcoin Cycle Top?





—

Disclaimer: Nothing discussed on Supply Shock should be considered as investment advice. Please always do your own research & speak to a financial advisor before thinking about, thinking about putting your money into these crazy markets.



