Live from the Bitcoin 2025 conference, Adam Back and Sean Bill of Blockstream break down the quiet but massive shift underway as institutions, pensions, and sovereign funds begin allocating to Bitcoin. They discuss Blockstream's mining investment strategies, institutional Bitcoin income funds, and the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies like MicroStrategy. They explain how institutions are navigating custody, risk management, and public sentiment, while warning of potential excesses in debt-fueled Bitcoin accumulation strategies. Enjoy!

