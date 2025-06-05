In this episode, veteran Bitcoin developer Matt Corallo joins to discuss why second layers like Lightning and Ark are essential for scaling Bitcoin — and why current laws put them at risk. He breaks down the regulatory blind spots threatening non-custodial wallet developers, and advocates for the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act to preserve open-source Bitcoin innovation in the U.S. Corallo also challenges Bitcoin's cultural orthodoxy, pushing for realism on decentralization, L2 tradeoffs, and the future of meaningful development. We cover Bitcoin maximalism, scaling via hybrid wallets, legal tail risks to L2s, and more. Enjoy!





Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:38) Is Bitcoin Mainstream?

(03:50) Saveourwallets.org

(07:49) Bitcoin Rights

(11:08) Why Wallets?

(12:10) Next Steps

(14:53) Tackling Regulation

(17:21) Bitcoin Payments & Lightning

(22:08) Is Bitcoin Special?

(25:51) Is Bitcoin Decentralized?

(28:37) Multiple Bitcoin Implementations

(33:26) Bitcoin’s Roadmap

(36:36) Bitcoin's Vision & Leadership

(39:47) Bitcoin Price vs Tech Development

(45:17) Bitcoin L2s & Non-Custodial Wallets

(52:46) Debating "Valid" Transactions

(01:01:23) Node Runner Rights

(01:02:47) Bitcoin Maximalism

(01:06:36) Bitcoin’s Values & Culture

(01:14:18) Final Thoughts





Disclaimer: Nothing said on Supply Shock is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



