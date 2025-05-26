In this episode, Swedish MP Dennis Dioukarev discusses his viral proposal for Sweden to adopt a strategic Bitcoin reserve—an unprecedented move in the European Union. He breaks down the flawed logic of the Swedish Central Bank's dismissal, explains how Bitcoin aligns with values of freedom and transparency, and outlines the political path forward through Sweden’s governing coalition. Dennis also warns about the risks of CBDCs, defends individual financial sovereignty, and highlights the global race among governments quietly accumulating Bitcoin. Enjoy!





—

Follow Dennis: https://x.com/DennisDioukarev

Follow Rizzo: https://x.com/pete_rizzo_

Follow Supply Shock: https://twitter.com/SupplyShockBW

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_

Join Supply Shock Telegram: https://t.me/+SpmLg6P_QcgxNDcx

Supply Shock Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/supplyshock





—

Join us at Permissionless IV June 24th - 26th. Use code SUPPLY10 for 10% OFF! https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv





—

Ledger, the global leader in digital asset security, proudly sponsors Supply Shock. As Bitcoin adoption grows, Ledger celebrates 10 years of securing over 20% of the world’s crypto. Buy a LEDGER™ device now for true self-custody and peace of mind in securing your Bitcoin. Devices are also available in Bitcoin orange. For every device ordered in BTC Orange, we’ll donate $5 to brink.dev. Buy now at https://Ledger.com.





—

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:36) Sweden's Bitcoin Proposal

(06:46) Ledger Ad

(07:33) European Union's Stance on Bitcoin

(09:32) Swedish Politics & Bitcoin Proposal

(18:08) Global Bitcoin Adoption

(20:40) Global Bitcoin Adoption

(22:42) Swedish Bitcoin Goals & CBDCs

(27:17) The Digital Euro & Stablecoins

(30:51) Local and National Bitcoin Initiatives

(32:12) Dennis’ Bitcoin Journey

(36:34) Future of Bitcoin & Crypto









—

Disclaimer: Nothing discussed on Supply Shock should be considered investment advice. Please always do your own research & speak to a financial advisor before thinking about thinking about putting your money into these crazy markets.



