Who Can Out-Saylor Saylor?
Trump Media, GameStop, Joe Lubin, and a growing list of others are embracing the Michael Saylor playbook—raising massive capital to load up on Bitcoin. Today on The Breakdown, NLW unpacks the explosion of MicroStrategy-style public vehicles, the reflexive loop driving investor FOMO, and whether this leverage injection is a new frontier for Bitcoin-based finance—or a looming gray swan.
Enjoying this content?
- SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620
- Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW
- Subscribe to the newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown
- Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8
- Follow on Twitter:
- NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw
- Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW