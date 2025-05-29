Trump Media, GameStop, Joe Lubin, and a growing list of others are embracing the Michael Saylor playbook—raising massive capital to load up on Bitcoin. Today on The Breakdown, NLW unpacks the explosion of MicroStrategy-style public vehicles, the reflexive loop driving investor FOMO, and whether this leverage injection is a new frontier for Bitcoin-based finance—or a looming gray swan.

