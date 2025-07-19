NLW returns with a jam-packed Friday Five (or Friday 500) to break down the biggest crypto week of the summer. The Genius and Clarity Acts both pass the House with overwhelming bipartisan support—marking the first major crypto legislation on its way to becoming law. Trump floats a retirement-focused crypto investment EO, while the total crypto market cap tops $4 trillion and Ethereum ETFs begin to shine. Meanwhile, a dormant Bitcoin whale awakens, moving billions, raising speculation about Roger Ver or Adam Back. Plus: the U.S. Marshals' BTC holdings spark FOIA drama, and Trump fires up the Fed chaos machine with Powell threats. A defining week in crypto’s march to legitimacy.





