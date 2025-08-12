Bitcoin starts the week near all-time highs after a surprise Sunday night rally, even as rumors swirl of another China crypto ban. NLW unpacks why the reports are misleading, the real story of Beijing’s growing unease over Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regime, and what it could mean for capital controls. Plus, Harvard’s $116M Bitcoin buy signals a shift in institutional attitudes, and the White House crypto council sees a leadership change.

