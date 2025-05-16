As eToro IPO Pops is Wall Street Getting Crypto Fever?
eToro's successful NASDAQ debut signals renewed investor appetite for crypto-focused companies, potentially reopening the IPO window for others like Kraken and Circle. Meanwhile, traditional finance giants JPMorgan and Standard Chartered accelerate their blockchain integrations, highlighting growing convergence with crypto. Plus, Bitcoin treasury company 21 Capital gears up for a massive market entry amid debates over the next crypto bubble.
Enjoying this content?
- SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620
- Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW
- Subscribe to the newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown
- Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8
- Follow on Twitter:
- NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw
- Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW