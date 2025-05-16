eToro's successful NASDAQ debut signals renewed investor appetite for crypto-focused companies, potentially reopening the IPO window for others like Kraken and Circle. Meanwhile, traditional finance giants JPMorgan and Standard Chartered accelerate their blockchain integrations, highlighting growing convergence with crypto. Plus, Bitcoin treasury company 21 Capital gears up for a massive market entry amid debates over the next crypto bubble.





Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW

Subscribe to the newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW







