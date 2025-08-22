At the Wyoming Blockchain Summit, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller delivered one of the most striking pro-crypto speeches ever from a senior central banker. Waller argued that decentralized finance is simply the next iteration of financial technology, praised stablecoins as now-mature infrastructure, and said the Fed itself must modernize its payment rails to be compatible with crypto. He even joked about trading meme coins on a DEX as if it were the most normal thing in the world. Later, Senator Cynthia Lummis outlined her timeline for market structure legislation, with momentum building around the Clarity Act. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts from Goldman Sachs and UBS are increasingly focused on the multi-trillion-dollar stablecoin opportunity. Today’s Breakdown unpacks the shifting discourse, the Fed’s evolving stance, and why 2024 may be the decisive year for U.S. crypto regulation.

