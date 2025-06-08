The End of Money as You Know It

On today's Long Read Sunday, NLW explores Hugh Hendry's provocative essay "Sovereignty 3.0," examining how rising Treasury yields signal the collapse of traditional financial structures and the emergence of Bitcoin and stablecoins as new forms of sovereign power. Is the dollar becoming a weapon, and can Bitcoin actually replace it as global collateral?

Source: https://x.com/hendry_hugh/status/1929917531159920951





Brought to you by:

Grayscale offers more than 20 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.





To learn more, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Grayscale.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ -- ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.grayscale.com//?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-thebreakdown)⁠⁠⁠⁠





Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW

Subscribe to the newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW











