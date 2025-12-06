This Friday 5 runs through a week defined by Larry Fink’s renewed tokenization push, MicroStrategy’s move to eliminate default risk, major wealth platforms finally opening their doors to Bitcoin, and a macro backdrop where liquidity interventions are starting to matter again. It all culminates in a price week that didn’t resolve the bear case but made the conversation far more interesting, with volatility returning even if direction hasn’t. Headlines include: BlackRock’s policy-facing tokenization thesis, MicroStrategy’s $1.4B buffer, Vanguard and Bank of America shifting access, and the Fed’s early signals on easing.



