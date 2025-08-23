Markets turned their attention to Jackson Hole for Jerome Powell’s final speech as Fed Chair, while crypto and AI narratives kept investors on edge. NLW unpacks how Powell’s tone could shift rate cut expectations, the signals from Wyoming’s new state stablecoin, and why the crypto lobby is racing to lock in legislation before midterms. A slow summer week on the surface, but one filled with clues about where the next big fights will emerge.

