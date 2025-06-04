As Circle Prepares to IPO, Crypto Deals Heat Up
May was a breakout month for crypto deals, with $3.5 billion in activity signaling a shift from stagnation to strategic consolidation. NLW breaks down the Robinhood–Bitstamp acquisition, Jump’s bet on tokenization, and Circle’s suddenly hot IPO—backed by BlackRock and poised to reshape the stablecoin landscape.
