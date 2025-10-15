Markets melted down this weekend after Trump’s surprise tariff announcement triggered the largest crypto liquidation in history. Stocks plunged, altcoins went to zero, and suspicions of insider trading swirled — but by Monday, the "bear market" was already over. NLW breaks down what really happened, who might have caused it, and why this flash crash could reshape crypto market structure.

