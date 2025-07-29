home

$9 Billion Bitcoin Sale Stress Tests the Market—and Passes

Galaxy Digital just executed one of the largest Bitcoin OTC deals in history—moving 80,000 BTC worth $9 billion for a mysterious Satoshi-era wallet. In today’s episode, NLW breaks down how the market absorbed the sale with barely a blip, explores speculation around the identity of the seller, and examines what the transaction signals for sovereign reserves and institutional confidence. Plus: ideological divisions among OG Bitcoiners, estate planning vs. capitulation, and what this sale says about the next era of Bitcoin adoption.

