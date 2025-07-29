$9 Billion Bitcoin Sale Stress Tests the Market—and Passes
Galaxy Digital just executed one of the largest Bitcoin OTC deals in history—moving 80,000 BTC worth $9 billion for a mysterious Satoshi-era wallet. In today’s episode, NLW breaks down how the market absorbed the sale with barely a blip, explores speculation around the identity of the seller, and examines what the transaction signals for sovereign reserves and institutional confidence. Plus: ideological divisions among OG Bitcoiners, estate planning vs. capitulation, and what this sale says about the next era of Bitcoin adoption.
Enjoying this content?
- SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620
- Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW
- Subscribe to the newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown
- Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8
- Follow on Twitter:
- NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw
- Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW