Galaxy Digital just executed one of the largest Bitcoin OTC deals in history—moving 80,000 BTC worth $9 billion for a mysterious Satoshi-era wallet. In today’s episode, NLW breaks down how the market absorbed the sale with barely a blip, explores speculation around the identity of the seller, and examines what the transaction signals for sovereign reserves and institutional confidence. Plus: ideological divisions among OG Bitcoiners, estate planning vs. capitulation, and what this sale says about the next era of Bitcoin adoption.

Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW

Subscribe to the newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW















