NLW breaks down the newly signed Genius Act—the first major piece of U.S. crypto legislation. He unpacks what the law actually contains, from reserve requirements and audit rules to the "Libra clause" banning Big Tech stablecoins. With Circle and Tether taking center stage at the White House, what does this mean for the future of stablecoins, tokenization, and U.S. financial dominance? Plus, thoughts on DeFi tailwinds, CBDC fears, Schwab’s crypto plans, and the latest crypto IPO filings.





