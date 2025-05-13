Bitcoin's Quiet Rally and the Stablecoin Standoff
Bitcoin has surged back above $100,000, but why does this record-breaking rally feel so muted? As markets quietly climb higher, NLW explores the curious lack of excitement, alongside major developments like the U.S.-China trade truce and ongoing struggles over crucial stablecoin legislation in Washington. Is this calm confidence or cautious skepticism? This episode decodes the week ahead and what's quietly shaping crypto's new normal.
