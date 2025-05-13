Bitcoin has surged back above $100,000, but why does this record-breaking rally feel so muted? As markets quietly climb higher, NLW explores the curious lack of excitement, alongside major developments like the U.S.-China trade truce and ongoing struggles over crucial stablecoin legislation in Washington. Is this calm confidence or cautious skepticism? This episode decodes the week ahead and what's quietly shaping crypto's new normal.

Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nathanielwhittemorecrypto

Subscribe to the newsletter: https://breakdown.beehiiv.com/

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownNLW



