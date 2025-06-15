Circle's IPO wasn't just successful—it was a rocket ship, surging from its initial price of $31 to over $100 per share in just days. But why did analysts and markets underestimate Circle so dramatically? In this episode of The Breakdown, NLW explores the real story behind Circle's IPO frenzy. He examines why markets are betting big on stablecoins as essential financial infrastructure, breaks down the evolving regulatory landscape, and highlights how Circle's meticulous, years-in-the-making strategy positioned them perfectly for this moment.





