This week’s Friday Five is dominated by a stunning speech from the new SEC Chair, signaling a dramatic shift in U.S. crypto policy. NLW breaks down the speech’s implications, from safe harbors and tokenization to a renewed embrace of crypto within securities law. Also on the docket: Powell’s hawkish tone and Trump’s renewed feud with the Fed, Ray Dalio’s bold portfolio advice, a volatile week for crypto treasury companies, and the game-changing JPMorgan-Coinbase partnership that redefines institutional crypto access. All that plus Bitcoin weathers an 80,000-coin liquidation without blinking.

Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW

Subscribe to the newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW















