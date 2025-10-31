Markets got the rate cut they expected — but not the clarity they wanted. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stunned investors by signaling that December’s cut is "far from a foregone conclusion," while also announcing an end to quantitative tightening. With two dissents on the committee and growing confusion over data gaps from the government shutdown, Powell’s cautious tone left markets guessing. Stocks whipsawed, Bitcoin fell, and questions mounted about liquidity risk and the so-called "AI bubble." Today on The Breakdown, NLW unpacks a Fed day that left everyone wondering what comes next.





