The Breakdown

SEC Chair: "Crypto’s Time Has Come"

SEC Chair Paul Atkins says the Gensler era of regulation by enforcement is over, as the agency launches Project Crypto to bring clarity and push capital markets on chain. From tokenization and super apps to a wave of new partnerships and IPOs, crypto’s next phase looks set to be fundamentally American.

