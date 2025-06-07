Circle’s IPO blew past expectations, pricing high and oversubscribed 25x, signaling Wall Street’s growing appetite for stablecoin exposure. NLW breaks down the offering’s details, why fintech insiders think Circle is still undervalued, and what this means for future crypto IPOs. Plus, JPMorgan embraces crypto ETFs, Bitcoin treasuries surge, and Congress continues its political theater over the Clarity Act.





