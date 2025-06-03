Bitcoin treasury companies are multiplying fast—some with billions in backing, others chasing quick gains. Today’s episode examines who’s funding these firms, how the Michael Saylor playbook is evolving, and whether we’re watching the rise of a sustainable trend or the start of a new crypto bubble.





