A Mid-Year Bitcoin Check-In
We're halfway through a wild year for Bitcoin and crypto, with treasury companies stacking sats, ETFs finally breaking through, and Robinhood diving deep into tokenization. Amid a noisy debate on market manipulation versus genuine growth, NLW unpacks the key narratives shaping Bitcoin’s trajectory into the second half of 2025.
