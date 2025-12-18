Congress has officially kicked the crypto market structure bill into 2026, a move that surprises no one but still carries real risk as negotiations drag into an election year shaped by shutdown fights, midterms, and deep partisan disagreements over ethics, DeFi compliance, and stablecoin yields. Despite the delay, momentum hasn’t fully died, with ongoing talks, a draft still to come, and the possibility that industry lobbying dynamics could shift the calculus next year. Meanwhile, regulators aren’t waiting: the FDIC is moving quickly on rules that would allow banks to issue stablecoins under a clear framework, Tether is backing a bid to bring USDT to the Lightning Network, and tensions inside DeFi are boiling over as DAO token holders confront the limits of governance and ownership in a world where TradFi is arriving on-chain.

