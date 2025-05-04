The Five Most Important Stories in Crypto This Week

From big price targets from major institutions to Ray Dalio sayings its too late to Arthur Hayes saying long everything, NLW breaks down an interesting if confusing week.

Sponsored by:





⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Crypto Tax Calculator⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Accurate Crypto Taxes. No Guesswork. Say goodbye to tax season headaches with Crypto Tax Calculator: Generate accurate, CPA-endorsed tax reports fully compliant with IRS rules. Seamlessly integrate with 3000+ wallets, exchanges, and on-chain platforms. Import reports directly into TurboTax or H&R Block, or securely share them with your accountant. Exclusive Offer: Use the code BW2025 to enjoy 30% off all paid plans. Don’t miss out - offer expires 15 April 2025!





Ledger

Ledger, the world leader in digital asset security, proudly sponsors The Breakdown podcast. Celebrating 10 years of protecting over 20% of the world’s crypto, Ledger ensures the security of your assets. For the best self-custody solution in the space, buy a LEDGER™ device and secure your crypto today. Buy now on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Ledger.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.





Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nathanielwhittemorecrypto

Subscribe to the newsletter: https://breakdown.beehiiv.com/

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownNLW



