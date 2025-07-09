Elon Musk just announced the formation of the "America Party," embracing Bitcoin and sparking political chaos. Meanwhile, Congress bets on explosive economic growth through massive spending, and House Republicans prioritize crypto legislation. Plus, the government drops its appeal in the landmark Tornado Cash sanctions case, but the criminal trial against its developer looms large.





