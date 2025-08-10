A new long read argues that crypto’s biggest weakness is its inability to tell its own story—an issue magnified by the mainstream media’s fixation on outdated narratives. NLW agrees with much of the piece, but brings a unique perspective as the former architect of FTX’s high-profile marketing push, including stadium naming rights, Super Bowl ads, and celebrity campaigns. He explains the strategy behind those controversial moves, why they made sense at the time, and how FTX’s collapse wiped out the industry-wide narrative gains they might have brought. This is a candid look at the intersection of crypto PR, media coverage, and one of the most infamous brand-building plays in the industry’s history.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/opinion/2025/07/29/crypto-has-a-comms-issue

Brought to you by:

Grayscale offers more than 20 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

To learn more, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Grayscale.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ -- ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.grayscale.com//?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-thebreakdown)⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Enjoying this content?

SUBSCRIBE to the Podcast: https://pod.link/1438693620

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBreakdownBW

Subscribe to the newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://blockworks.co/newsletter/thebreakdown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Join the discussion: https://discord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8

Follow on Twitter:

NLW: https://twitter.com/nlw

Breakdown: https://twitter.com/BreakdownBW











