Senate Passes Historic Stablecoin Bill
The U.S. Senate has passed landmark stablecoin legislation, signaling a new era for digital finance in America. As institutions gear up for massive crypto adoption, JPMorgan announces plans for its own permissioned token in partnership with Coinbase. Meanwhile, escalating tensions between the U.S., Iran, and Israel rattle global markets. NLW breaks down the implications for crypto, geopolitics, and finance.
