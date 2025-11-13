home

podcasts

The Breakdown

ep.

/

Did the US Steal $13 Billion in Bitcoin? China Says Yes

China is accusing the US of hacking a major Bitcoin mining pool in 2020 and stealing 127,000 BTC—now worth more than $13 billion. NLW breaks down the origins of the Labuyan hack, why the coins later appeared in DOJ-linked wallets, the allegations surrounding Chinese billionaire Chen Ji, and what this fight reveals about Bitcoin’s role in rising US–China tensions. Plus, a quick look at Coinbase’s move to revive US token sales.

Enjoying this content?






Other Podcasts from our Network