It's another Friday Five, and the top story is clear: Bitcoin has surged to a new all-time high, nearing $119,000. NLW breaks down what's driving the price action, from broader market optimism fueled by IPO resurgence and treasury company mania, to structural crypto demand spurred by ETFs. Plus, Elon Musk's America Party embraces Bitcoin, Fed minutes hint at imminent rate cuts amid tariff uncertainty, a mysterious whale moves $8 billion in ancient Bitcoin, and Capitol Hill gears up for a crucial crypto policy showdown next week.





