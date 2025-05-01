In this episode of The Breakdown, host NLW explores legendary investor Ray Dalio's recent update on the shifting global monetary order. Dalio asserts that the U.S. is nearing a significant decline due to unsustainable economic fundamentals, and nations are now actively reducing their dependence on the U.S. dollar. NLW discusses Dalio’s vision for a cooperative, negotiated global financial realignment rather than a chaotic collapse, highlighting the potential roles of Bitcoin, stablecoins, and digital assets within this transition. The episode concludes with a comprehensive overview of how key countries—including the U.S., Canada, Russia, the UK, and South Korea—are shaping their crypto policies in response to these global changes, underscoring digital assets' increasing influence in international economic strategies.





