The Federal Reserve will host a payments innovation conference next month with stablecoins at the center—a major change for an institution that long kept crypto at arm’s length. At the same time, the Trump family’s American Bitcoin IPO turned into a frenzy on day one, and prediction market Polymarket is officially cleared to launch in the US.





