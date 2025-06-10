Markets settle on the "taco trade," betting Trump won't push tariffs too far—but uncertainty reigns as China tensions linger, automakers scramble over rare earth metals, and CEO confidence plummets. Meanwhile, Trump's massive spending bill sparks bipartisan backlash, Elon Musk fumes over budget bloat, and discussions heat up about ditching the debt ceiling entirely. Plus, the weaponization of the dollar gains momentum as geopolitical conflicts put foreign reserves at risk. Is the financial system signaling distress, and does Bitcoin offer a way out?

