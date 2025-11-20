Bitcoin’s brutal drawdown has traders asking whether the market finally found its bottom, with price testing $90K multiple times, sentiment crushed into extreme fear, ETF flows bleeding out, futures slipping into backwardation, and institutions stepping back; in today’s episode NLW breaks down the case for and against a bottom through technicals, macro shifts, leveraged positioning, while also covering Kraken’s $800M fundraise with Citadel involvement, Tether’s strategic investment in Ledn, new OCC guidance allowing banks to hold crypto for gas fees, and the first slate of Solana ETFs launching into choppy markets.





