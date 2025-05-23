Bitcoin just notched a new all-time high, but this time, there’s no mania, no frenzy—just a shrug. NLW breaks down the weirdest ATH in Bitcoin’s history, why it happened without a clear catalyst, and what it says about BTC’s shifting role in the global financial system. Plus, a look at Japan’s spiraling bond market, rising U.S. fiscal fears, and what it all means for safe haven assets. Is Bitcoin finally decoupling—or are we just seeing the early signs of a bigger credit event?





