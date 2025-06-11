Bitcoin is sizzling this summer, surging back to $110,000 amid optimistic predictions from figures like Michael Saylor, who argues that crypto winter is permanently behind us. But is this bullish enthusiasm a sign of strength or a setup for disappointment? Meanwhile, the SEC hints at an upcoming wave of altcoin ETFs, led by Solana, suggesting a busy fall ahead. At the same time, Connecticut makes headlines by banning state-level crypto investments, signaling ongoing tension between crypto adopters and skeptics. Plus, updates on crypto-friendly legislation advancing in Washington, and insights from Brian Quintenz’s confirmation hearing as incoming CFTC Chair.

