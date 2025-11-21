Fed Minutes Slam the Door on Rate Cuts—Bitcoin Hits New Lows
The latest Fed minutes show a deeply divided committee but a clear signal: no December rate cut is coming. Markets reacted fast, sending Bitcoin tumbling to new lows as leveraged traders piled in and ETF investors pulled out. NLW unpacks what the minutes reveal about the economy, why rate expectations are shifting, and how this is shaping crypto’s end-of-year outlook—including Kraken’s IPO filing and a major Bitcoin bet from Abu Dhabi.
